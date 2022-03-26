Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TVE shares. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Spitzer acquired 32,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84.

TSE:TVE opened at C$5.25 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$6.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.