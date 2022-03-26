Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 302.5% in March

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 302.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.