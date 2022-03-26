Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 319.4% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GASNY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($27.14) to €26.40 ($29.01) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

GASNY opened at $5.77 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

