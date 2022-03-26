Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.57. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

