Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

OGE Energy stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

