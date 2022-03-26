OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

