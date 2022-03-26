Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Issues Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of ATHA opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 56.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATHA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

About Athira Pharma (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.