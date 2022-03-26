OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 110.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

TFC stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

