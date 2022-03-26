OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,846,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,609,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,294,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,338,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $107.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11.

