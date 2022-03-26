OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,521 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 89,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.