Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 71,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 171,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAGFF)

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

