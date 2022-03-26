Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 71,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 171,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAGFF)
