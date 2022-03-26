Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Shares Down 0.5%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 11,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 52,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDIBY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

