Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

