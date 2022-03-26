OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,622,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,886,000 after buying an additional 226,126 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $274.89 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.05.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.