OLD National Bancorp IN Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $211.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

