OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Accenture were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $327.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.49 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

