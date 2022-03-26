OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 8,253 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,520,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,600 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

NYSE VRT opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

