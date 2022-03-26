OLD National Bancorp IN Has $724,000 Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 287,357 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,263,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trinity Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,200,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

TRN opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

About Trinity Industries (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.