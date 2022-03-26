Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hello Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hello Group stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Hello Group worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

