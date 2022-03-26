Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLDN. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WLDN opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $230,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

