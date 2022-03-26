Cappasity Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $43,562.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

