DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.40

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.40 and traded as high as $33.91. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 406,085 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.