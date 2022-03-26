ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Shares Up 1%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.54 and last traded at $47.54. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68.

