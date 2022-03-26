WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.71 and last traded at $98.71. Approximately 4,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 17,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.79.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.