Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Get Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.