Comparing Eastside Distilling (EAST) and The Competition

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eastside Distilling to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eastside Distilling and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 275 1280 1449 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 99.39%. Given Eastside Distilling’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s peers have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million -$9.86 million -2.51 Eastside Distilling Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -17.62

Eastside Distilling’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eastside Distilling peers beat Eastside Distilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

