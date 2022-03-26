Revomon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $699,706.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $699,706.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.34 or 0.07016216 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,401.10 or 1.00255328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

