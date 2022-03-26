Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of WHD opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

In related news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cactus by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

