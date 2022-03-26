Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VERA stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 266,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

