Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
VERA stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.
In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 266,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
