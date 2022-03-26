Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2022 earnings at $25.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average is $255.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,614 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 37.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.