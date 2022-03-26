Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 740,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,111,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,737,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

