Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Achieves Market Cap of $18,777.75

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $18,777.75 and approximately $69.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zenswap Network Token

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

