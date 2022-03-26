Short Interest in NMC Health plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Rises By 333.3%

NMC Health plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
NMHLY opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. NMC Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.47.
About NMC Health (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NMC Health (NMHLY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.