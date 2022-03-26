Short Interest in NMC Health plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Rises By 333.3%

NMC Health plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

NMHLY opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. NMC Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Get NMC Health alerts:

About NMC Health (Get Rating)

NMC Health plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company owns and manages healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.