Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of Elementis stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elementis has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elementis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

