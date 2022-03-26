Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 367.7% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.