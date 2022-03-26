iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,977,000 after buying an additional 2,590,645 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,176,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,410,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

