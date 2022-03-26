Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $239,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

