H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.

FUL stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

