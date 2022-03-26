Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives $12.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on HYZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $2,544,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

