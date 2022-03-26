Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives $12.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on HYZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $2,544,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.