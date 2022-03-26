Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $453.66 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

