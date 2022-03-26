Short Interest in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONO) Decreases By 99.9%

PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PONO stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. PONO Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PONO. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pono Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Corp. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

