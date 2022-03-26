Short Interest in OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) Increases By 501.1%

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 501.1% from the February 28th total of 475,800 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in OceanPal in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OP opened at $0.73 on Friday. OceanPal has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.44%.

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

