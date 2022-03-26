MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDO stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. MIND C.T.I. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.73.

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. MIND C.T.I.’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

