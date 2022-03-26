Head to Head Review: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) versus CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get FB Financial alerts:

This table compares FB Financial and CNB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $613.25 million 3.47 $190.29 million $3.96 11.29 CNB Financial $213.03 million 2.14 $57.71 million $3.16 8.54

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. FB Financial pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

FB Financial has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FB Financial and CNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

FB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.62%. Given FB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of FB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 31.03% 13.04% 1.50% CNB Financial 27.09% 15.42% 1.12%

Summary

FB Financial beats CNB Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.