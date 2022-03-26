Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,716 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,965 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDC opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

