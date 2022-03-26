Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 750 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.18.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $235.46 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.80 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.