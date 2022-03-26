Sepio Capital LP Sells 228 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,018,513 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.27.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

