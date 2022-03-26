Sepio Capital LP Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.