Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.9% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

