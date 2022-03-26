ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:ASA)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $22.99 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.
